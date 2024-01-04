Police have renewed their appeal for information to locate a missing teenager from Cumbria.Jack Crawley, 19, was last seen leaving his home address in Carlisle at about 8pm on 31 December 2023. He is described as being of average build, and was last seen wearing a black hoody, a black cap and black trainers.

Officers have said that it is likely that he was wearing the jacket in the picture above when we went missing.Cumbria Police is asking anyone who has seen Jack, or knows where he might be, to contact police on 101, or on their website.

