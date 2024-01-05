A small Borders village is set to become a conservation area in a bid to protect it for future generations if plans are approved.

Newstead, a small village outside of Melrose, is located near the ancient Roman military complex of Trimontium.

The Borders village has a long history, with much of it being with masons, which can be seen in carved stonework and sundials.

To protect these features, a Conservation Area Appraisal and Management Plan (CAA & MP) has now been drawn up by Scottish Borders Council.

This will help identify the special architectural and historic interest of buildings and locations in Newstead, in addition to providing guidance on their ongoing management.

The Scottish Borders Planning and Building Standards Committee will be recommended to adopt the conservation plan on Monday 8 January.

Most of Newstead’s surviving historic buildings date back to the 18th and 19th century but some are from even earlier periods.

The council report says: “The intention of conservation area designation is not to stop change from happening, but to make sure it takes place in a way that preserves or enhances the character and appearance of the conservation area.

“Buildings in Newstead generally retain their historic integrity, although this is eroded in some places by the loss of architectural features or addition of poor quality new elements.

“In particular, there are a number of modern box dormers visible in the streetscape, and windows have been replaced with uncharacteristic modern alternatives.

“Such incremental change can have a significant impact on the character of the area. The loss of historic sundials and carved stone can also erode this distinctive characteristic.”