A dog and his two owners have been saved from Scafell Pike after spending 11 hours overnight on the cliffside.

Dexter, a Doberman Belgian Malinois cross, and a group of two male walkers were rescued from the high flanks of Scafell after had they failed to return from a New Years walk.

Cumbria Police alerted Wasdale Mountain Rescue to the missing walkers late on Wednesday 3 January.

Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team were supported by nearby rescue teams and Lake District search dogs. Credit: Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team

Due to the weather conditions and low temperature the dog and two walkers were at risk of hypothermia.

Low visibility made the search and subsequent descent to the base of the hill difficult.

The walkers were found uninjured but cold at 11:30pm, having not wanted to leave their dog on the fell after he became stuck on the hillside.

Dexter was gently encouraged downhill the next morning in daylight. Credit: Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team

When the group was found, it was decided to wait for daylight in the hope that Dexter would regain his confidence to move downhill in better visibility.

With the use of a 50m lead rope, Dexter was gently encouraged to safety at 10:30am the following morning on Thursday 4 January.

The search and rescue mission was carried out by Wasdale Mountain Rescue supported by Duddon and Furness Mountain Rescue Team, alongside the Lake District search dogs.

