Scottish communities are being asked to pull together to save vulnerable people from potential house fires.

During the last 12 months, 42 people in Scotland have died as a result of a house fire.

To help tackle this threat, friends and family of people thought to be most at risk of fatal house fires are being encouraged to alert the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

The 'Make The Call’ campaign is tasking families, friends, and carers to make a ten-minute phone call to help save a life.

Once the fire service has identified those at risk, they will arrange a free Home Fire Safety Visit, to identify key fire risks, where necessary can also install smoke detectors.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service say families, friends, and carers should make a 10 minute phone call to help save a life. Credit: ITV Border

Scott Mackellar, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We know that far too often we respond to fires that we know are preventable.

"Statistically over the years we’ve noticed that people aged fifty years and over who smoke, live alone, have mobility issues or are on medical oxygen are at more risk of fire so we’re trying to identify those vulnerable members of the community.

“It’s really key that careers and family members that are worried about somebody they love are able to make the call to Scottish fire and rescue service for us to carry out home fire safety visits.”

Local organisations are also being encouraged to join in the campaign. Older People, Active Lives aim to improve independence and well-being among the elderly across the Borders.

Julie Houghton, Older People, Active Lives, said: “I’m very keen to give them a wee call and see if they can come into the buildings we work in throughout the Borders we’re based in Peebles to Gala, Kelso to Hawick, so there’s lots off people who’re very vulnerable who won’t have access to the knowledge to make their home safe so this is a great way for us to work together and get a good campaign going.”

