Police in the Scottish Borders are investigating a break-in and theft near Ayton.

The incident happened between 5pm on Friday, 15 December, 2023 and 11am on Tuesday, 2 January, 2024, at a farm just off the B6355 near Ayton, Eyemouth. A number of power tools worth a four-figure sum were stolen.

Constable Mark Walters said: “Our enquiries into this incident are continuing. We are working to establish the exact time of the theft and more information on who is responsible.

“At this stage I would urge anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the local area over the past weeks to get in touch. I would also ask anyone with information that may assist our ongoing investigation to come forward.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0990 of Tuesday, 2 January, 2024, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.