Coastguard teams respond to suspicious item on Luce Bay, Wigtownshire
A number of southern Scotland coastguard teams responded to reports of a suspicious item on the coast of Wigtownshire.
HM Coastguard responded to reports of military equipment on land at Luce Bay, Wigtownshire, at around 1.25pm on 7 January.
Stranraer, Ballantree and Portpatrick Coastguard Rescue Teams were sent to the scene.
Once the ordnance had been located it was taken by the Ministry of Defence to a neighbouring range for disposal.
The coastguard says that anyone who sees anything usual, suspicious or that might be ordnance should report it and never touch it.
Listen to ITV News What you Need to Know podcast: