A number of southern Scotland coastguard teams responded to reports of a suspicious item on the coast of Wigtownshire.

HM Coastguard responded to reports of military equipment on land at Luce Bay, Wigtownshire, at around 1.25pm on 7 January.

Stranraer, Ballantree and Portpatrick Coastguard Rescue Teams were sent to the scene.

Once the ordnance had been located it was taken by the Ministry of Defence to a neighbouring range for disposal.

The coastguard says that anyone who sees anything usual, suspicious or that might be ordnance should report it and never touch it.