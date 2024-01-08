Former Queen of the South forward Dapo Mebude has undergone surgery after being seriously injured in a car crash in Belgium.The 22-year-old was involved in the incident over the weekend, but the surgery is said to have been successful.

The former Scotland Under 21 international spent the first six months of 2021 with the Doonhamers and currently plays club football in Belgium.

He came through the ranks at Rangers before his spells at Queen of the South, he then moved on to Watford and MK Dons.

A statement on Queen of the South's website said: "Everyone at Queen of the South would like to send our best wishes for a speedy recovery to former loan striker Dapo Mebude who was involved in a serious car crash in Belgium over the weekend."

The striker signed for Belgian second-tier side KV Oostende in 2022

A match that was due to be played between Oostende and Knokke on Sunday 7 January was cancelled due to the crash.

A statement from the club on X, formerly known as Twitter, read: "The practice match between Knokke and KVO (Oostende) was cancelled due to a car accident involving player Dapo Mebude.

"He was taken to hospital but there is no further information about his situation. Our thoughts are with Dapo and his family."

The club later issued an update announcing Mebude's successful surgery and said: "We thank the medical staff of AZ Brugge for the good care. We think of Dapo and his family and wish them much strength and recovery."

Mebude has represented Scotland at a variety of age-group levels and appeared five times for the under-21s following his debut in 2021.