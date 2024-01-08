Health officials in Dumfries and Galloway are urging people to seek alternative options before going to the Royal Infirmary's emergency department.NHS staff say they are struggling to discharge patients from hospitals due to a lack of care options in the local community.

According to the NHS health board there are currently 327 patients in the Royal Infirmary which is well over its capacity of 295.

Now, NHS officials are hoping to encourage people to seek other options for treatment, rather than visiting the hospital, such as by going to their GP or pharmacist instead.

The situation is not unique to the Dumfries and Galloway Royal infirmary, as last week the Borders General Hospital also announced it was at full capacity and facing extreme pressures.

Dr Kenneth Donaldson, Medical Director of Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary said: "If you feel that you need to come to the hospital, please still come, but if possible there are other options out there such as NHS Inform online or dialling 111.

"Over the last few weeks with two periods of public holidays we have experienced really quite severe pressure across our entire system from primary care right through the hospital to discharges out the back.

"That's led to the hospital being very full at the moment and a lot of those beds do exert on our emergency department, which is functioning very well, but has got a lot of patients in at the moment."

ITV Border has been told a lack of suitable care options in the community means that the hospital is struggling to discharge some patients into the community, which is creating a backlog preventing new patients from being treated.

Health officials say that dealing with extreme hospital pressures is as much about expanding social care in the community as it is expanding the care in our hospitals.

Mr Donaldson added: "One of the biggest pressures is the fact that we struggle to discharge patients. A large number of those are people who are waiting for a care package or perhaps a space in care.

"There will be some patients who are ready to go home and families could help get them home quicker. The quicker they can do that, that will free up space for people who are coming in."

In a statement the Scottish Government said its winter plan included "£12m worth of funding to expand Hospital at Home."

The Hospital at Home scheme is a programme which allows people to receive medical treatment at home rather than in a hospital.

It added: "NHS Dumfries and Galloway will receive a share of this funding so that they can increase their Hospital at Home capacity."