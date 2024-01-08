Kendal Town football club has announced that manager, Jimmy Marshall, will be staying with the club for another 18 months.

Marshall has been with the Mintcakes for the past 18 months and has agreed to sign a year-and-a-half contract extending his time in charge of the club.

Chairman, Michael O'Neill, said: "We are extremely pleased that Jimmy has pledged his future to Kendal Town Football Club.

"Interest from elsewhere is recognition of the fantastic job Jimmy has done in his 18 months with the club and we are thrilled he has chosen to commit his future to us.

"Jimmy, along with his coaching team, is an integral part of our plans moving forward and we are all now fully focused on our push for promotion."

Marshall said he is looking to use his time with the club to continue pushing towards promotion.

He added : "I am pleased to commit my future to Kendal Town FC and am really grateful for the faith and ambition the chairman and board have shown in myself and my backroom team.

"Kendal Town is a fantastic place to manage, and with the supporter base growing, I know we can go onto bigger and better things.

"We have built the squad into one that can compete for promotion, so hopefully we can now push on and achieve our goals this season."

He continued: "Everyone from the board, volunteers, my staff, players, and particularly our fantastic supporters, have been great with me since I arrived at the club and hopefully this contract shows my loyalty back to them and is a big thanks from me.

"Let’s keep pushing together as one and see where this journey can take us. Onwards and upwards."