An investigation has been launched after police found cannabis plants worth £500,000 in Dumfries.

The discovery was made at about 11am on Tuesday, 9 January at a derelict building in English Street.

The plants have a potential value of more than £500,000.

Detective Inspector Graeme Robertson of Dumfries and Galloway CID said: “Our investigation into this discovery is ongoing.

"I would ask anyone with any information that could assist with our enquiries to contact us as soon as possible.

“We remain committed to disrupting the illicit supply of drugs in our communities, and we will use every tool and resource at our disposal to remove these illegal and harmful substances from our streets.

“Information from the public is vital, and I would like to remind everyone to be alert of any suspicious activity ongoing in your neighbourhoods.”

If you have any information or concerns about drug misuse or wider criminality, you can get in touch with Police Scotland on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.