Emergency services are currently dealing with a serious collision in Cumbria.

The two-vehicle crash happened on the A66 east of Keswick, at around 8:50am on 11 January.

Cumbria Police have said that the road is currently closed in both directions.

Officers have advised that people should avoid the area if at all possible.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...