Four children have been banned for abuse aimed at Carlisle United goalkeeper Connor Ripley.

The club says it has issued interim bans to fans who were in the Warwick Road End during the Port Vale game on New Year's Day.

The children, all aged under 16, are now engaged in the club’s Supporter Sanctioning process and the club is working with them, their parents and the police to deal with them.

Carlisle United face Oxford United on 13 January, with the club saying fans in the Warwick Road End are "in the spotlight".

Any fan in any area of the stadium who is under 14 must be accompanied at all times.

Increased ticket checks will be in place ahead of Saturday’s game and for the remainder of the season to ensure the correct tickets are being purchased.

Parents and guardians have a responsibility to ensure that children are accompanied at all times, the club added.

Chief executive Nigel Clibbens said: “We have had a disappointingly high number of fan behaviour issues this season and these need to stop. Too often we are faced with incidents which are damaging the reputation of the club and fans.

"As well as four bans arising from the incident at the Port Vale game, we had another juvenile caught attempting to bring a flare into the Charlton game for example.

"We recognise the stewarding response needs to be better too and steps are being taken to make sure that area is improved.

“We will be increasing searching, ticket checks and CCTV coverage on Saturday and for the rest of the season.

"Stewarding will increase yet again at further increased cost. Fans need to allow more time to get through the turnstiles.

“We are also now reconsidering the appropriate age that we can allow children to come into the stadium unaccompanied (currently 14) and the minimum age of those required to accompany young children.

“We are aware that these issues are from a very small minority of people and would like to thank the huge majority of fans who continue to support the club and the team in the correct way.”

Manager Paul Simpson said: “The fans have been absolutely magnificent this season, some of the away support we’re getting is incredible and what we’ve been getting at home has been superb as well. It’s a massive help.

“The incident against Port Vale was horrible to hear about but thankfully we have systems in place which have meant the police and the club have been able to act quickly and the four people who were involved have been given interim bans while full investigations are made. We don’t want that, it’s not what this football club needs.

“99.99% of our fans are fantastic and come and do things properly by supporting the team.

"There’s a level of banter to be had, I get that and it’s perfectly normal, but some of the things that were said to Connor Ripley went over the line of banter and just aren’t acceptable.

"Thankfully the youngsters involved have been dealt with and I hope that acts as a deterrent to others.”

If you have any concerns on match day report them immediately to a steward or on the incident reporting line on 07891 779015.

