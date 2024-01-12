A woman in her 30s has died after her car was involved in a crash with an ambulance on the A66.

Emergency services were called just before 9am to the crash at Burns Farm.

It involved a Fiat Punto and an ambulance.

The driver of the Fiat died at the scene.

The paramedics travelling in the ambulance were not seriously injured.

The ambulance had no patients on board and was not operating blue lights at the time of the crash.

The road was reopened at about 8.30pm yesterday evening.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report- it quoting incident number 32 of 11 January 2024.

You can also phone on 101.

