A 12 hour event has taken place in Penrith to raise money for a charity that helps young people against the risks of sudden cardiac arrest.

For the last 15 months, Donna Mills has been fundraising for charity CRY for EDEN - which she set up in memory of 23-year-old Aaron Dixon who died from a heart defect.

Ms Mills organised a "boogie bounce" which had got people to take turns to continuously bounce for 12 hours for charity.

It hopes to raise money for clinics that will screen people aged 14 to 35 for signs of heart problems in the local area.

Around 360 people took part in the event held at the village hall in Hackthorpe near Penrith.

Play Brightcove video

The charity was founded in memory of Aaron Dixon, from Kendal, who died from a heart defect that his family had not been aware of.He was seemingly a fit and healthy young man, and an active local footballer, but he died suddenly in 2011.Since his death, Aaron’s mum Debbie Dixon has set up a memorial fund that helps to raise awareness and help young adults be screened.The CRY for EDEN group has now raised more than £26,000 and are organising two screening events in the Penrith area in February and October.CRY for EDEN founder and organiser, Donna Mills, said: "Each screening day costs £6000 and this will enable 100 hearts to be screened free of charge.Everyone that attends will have an ecg, an appointment with a cardiologist and if needed an echocardiogram."

Every week across the UK, at least 12 fit and healthy young people die of undiagnosed heart conditions, according to The Cardiac Risk in Young (CRY) charity.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...