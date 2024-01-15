Police have released a CCTV image as part of an investigation into alleged racial abuse during Carlisle's home defeat against Oxford on Saturday.

Cumbria Police say the incident happened during the final ten minutes of the match in the home section of the Andrew Jenkins Stand.

The abuse is said to have been aimed at an assistant referee.

In a statement, Carlisle United said: "We have assisted the police in identifying an individual of interest and we are supporting them in dealing with the incident."

The match finished 3-1 to Oxford United, leaving the Blues six points from safety.

Carlisle United chief executive Nigel Clibbens said: “We will do everything we can to identify this individual and take the strongest action possible.

"This is a deplorable incident and despite recent appeals, another case of unacceptable fan behaviour.

“Anybody with information on the individual in the picture should contact the police to help with their enquiries.”

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report- it, quoting incident number 148 of 13 January 2024.

You can also phone on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...