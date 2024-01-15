Multiple people seriously injured after crash on A6 at Low Hesket
Investigations are continuing after a number of people were left with serious injuries after a crash in Cumbria.
Emergency services were called to the collision on the A6 at Low Hesket on Saturday morning.
The crash involved a grey Vauxhall Corsa and a blue Volkswagen Golf.
The road was closed for several hours while a forensic collision investigation was conducted.
Anyone with any information who witnessed the collision or saw a grey Vauxhall Corsa on the A6 prior to the collision is asked to contact PS 1962 Vickers or PC 2371 Schofield on 101 or email SCIU@cumbria.police.uk quoting log number 41 of 13 January.
You can also report online here - www.cumbria.police.uk/report- it.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
