Tributes have been paid to a "beautiful, caring and confident" daughter who died in a crash on the A66.

Lauren McFarland, 30, died following the crash east of Keswick at Burns Farm at around 8.50am on 11 January.

In a statement, her family said: "Lauren was the beloved daughter of David and Paula and granddaughter of Cynthia, Billy and Helen.

"She will be sadly missed by many uncles, aunties, cousins, nieces, friends and colleagues.

"Lauren touched the hearts of everyone she met with her happy and outgoing personality.

"She was a beautiful, caring and confident person who loved the outdoors and adventure.

"She had a new job she loved and had just returned from her dream adventure to the Himalayas and Everest Base Camp. She had recently moved into a new flat in a place she loved.

"She was, at last, in a happy place and was looking forward to a full and exciting future.

"Prematurely taken away from us, she will be sadly missed by all who knew her."

