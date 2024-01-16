Play Brightcove video

Heavy snow is continuing to fall in Dumfries and Galloway.

Heavy snow is bringing disruption to our region, with Met Office weather warnings in force until Thursday.

Weather warnings are in force for Dumfries and Galloway, the Scottish Borders and Cumbria, with travel disruption being reported in Cumbria.

Here is everything you need to know.

What does the Met Office say?

Tuesday (Cumbria, Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders)

A snow and ice yellow weather warning is in place for the whole of Cumbria and southern Scotland and will remain in force until midnight.

What to expect:

Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel

A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

Some rural communities could become cut off

Wednesday (Cumbria and large parts of the Scottish Borders)

A mixture of sleet, snow and ice could cause travel disruption, the Met Office says.

This warning will run from midnight until noon.

A small chance that untreated pavements and cycle paths become impassable

A small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel

Wednesday (Dumfries and Galloway and parts of the Scottish Borders)

Following sleet and snowfall on Tuesday, a fairly widespread ice risk is expected overnight into Wednesday morning.

A weather warning for ice has been issued for Dumfries and Galloway and parts of the Scottish Borders.

The warning will be in force from midnight until noon.

What to Expect

Icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

Thursday (large parts of Dumfries and Galloway)

A weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for large parts of Dumfries and Galloway and will come into force at midnight on Thursday and will run until midnight on Friday.

Further snow showers and some ice are likely to continue to bring disruption to travel.

What to expect:

Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers

Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel

Untreated pavements and cycle paths might be impassable

A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

Some rural communities could become cut off

Thursday (Cumbria)

A Met Office weather warning for snow and ice will be in force for Cumbria from midnight on Thursday until midnight on Friday.

Snow showers across parts of west Wales initially, will increasingly affect northwest England later. Some travel disruption is likely.

What to expect:

A small chance that untreated pavements and cycle paths become impassable

A small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel

Travel disruption

Asby Road (west Cumbria) - Police have received reports of several cars stuck due to icy road conditions on Asby Road in Asby. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible.

Ambleside Road (south Cumbria) - Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on Ambleside Road Southbound between A591 and A591 Windermere Road. Average speed 20 mph.

A591 (west Cumbria) - Stagecoach says the crash at Troutbeck Bridge has partially cleared and traffic is now moving slowly. It says there are "severe delays" in the Lake District. The 505 and 516 services are currently suspended due to the weather.

A592 (south Cumbria) - Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on A592 Southbound in Cumbria. Average speed 20 mph.

A595 - Just passable due to snow on A595 both ways from the A5093 to Smithy Lane.

A5092 (south Cumbria) - Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on A5092 Eastbound in Cumbria. Average speed 20 mph.

A5093 (south Cumbria) - The road is just passable due to snow on A5093 Salthouse Road both ways from A595 Dubdale Brow to Huddleston Road. An accident has been reported in this stretch.

A684 (south Cumbria) - Just passable due to snow on A684 both ways from M6 J37 (Kendal) to Hayclose Lane.

Church Street (south Cumbria) - Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on Church Street Northbound between A591 and A591 Lake Road. Average speed 15 mph.

Kendal town centre - South Lakes Police say: " We're receiving reports of difficult driving conditions in a number of places today due to the snow, with Kendal town centre among the areas where motorists are having difficulties. Motorists are advised to always drive to the conditions and please be extra careful today. Watch out for ice on any untreated surfaces."

Stagecoach (Lake District) - The company says "severe delays to 555 and 599 services due to a combination of snow and traffic from the earlier RTC. 505 and 516 services will remain suspended pending a review at 1445 in time for the 505 school service."

Stagecoach (Carlisle) - the bus company says "due to untreated roads in and around Carlisle our services will only be using the main roads, once the roads have been gritted we will resume normal service, updates to follow."

Stagecoach (Kendal) - Due to the weather and road conditions, the 43 and 43A services will stay on Sandylands Road and not serve any other stops on the estate. All 505, 516, 555 and 599 services north of Kendal are suspended until further notice. A review will be held at 1430. There will also be delays to the 555 southbound.

Stagecoach (south Cumbria) - Due to weather conditions in Windermere and Bowness the bus company is terminating the 755 at Kendal and resuming service from Kendal back to Morecambe. The company says "due to weather conditions and a jackknifed lorry at Chestnut Hill, 555 services are terminating at Grasmere".

Stagecoach (west Cumbria) - The company says "due to weather conditions at this moment we are unable to operate into Thornhill village and travel through Hillcrest on the Frizington service we will keep everyone updated and the conditions change." Due to snow they are unable to service Threkeld and Penruddock until further notice.

Underbarrow Road (south Cumbria) - The road is i mpassable due to snow on Underbarrow Road both ways from Greenside to Marble Crescent.

Windermere Road (south Cumbria) - Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on Windermere Road southbound in Cumbria. Average speed 25mph.

School closure

Kirkland Church of England Academy in Frizington has been closed and is expected to reopen tomorrow.

Cumberland Council says the school has been shut "due to no safe route to school for staff/pupils as a result of adverse weather."

Travel advice

Cumberland Council is offering advice to drivers.

Westmorland and Furness Council says its gritting crew have collectively travelled over 840 miles in the early hours of this morning.

