Police are searching for a man wanted on suspicion of attempted murder.

North Yorkshire Police issued the appeal for Jack Crawley, from Carlisle, who has links to Leeds, Rotherham, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

He may be travelling around different locations.

Crawley, 19, is wanted in connection with an attack on a man near the village of Acaster Malbis, York, on the evening of 5 January.

North Yorkshire Police has launched an attempted murder investigation, which is currently ongoing.

Detectives are warning the public not to approach Jack Crawley but to report any possible sightings.

He is described as white, 6ft 3ins with very short hair and short facial hair. He is left-handed and wears size 9.5 footwear.

Anyone who believes they have seen Crawley or has any information about his location should contact us.

To provide information directly to the investigation team, visit https://mipp.police.uk/and go to the North Yorkshire Police tile, then select the appropriate investigation.

If you see Crawley, do not confront him and dial 999 as soon as it is safe to do so.

