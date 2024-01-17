Snow and ice continue to disrupt our region as weather warnings remain in force.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for snow and ice for Cumbria and the Borders and for ice in Dumfries and Galloway.

Five schools are also shut today in Dumfries and Galloway and Cumbria.

Westmorland and Furness Council is also warning of disruption to refuse collections.

Meanwhile, the A592 has been closed due to a stuck lorry between Kirkstone Pass and Brothers Water.

Stagecoach is reporting disruption to its X4/X5, 104, 508 & 563 services in Penrith. There are also ongoing service disruptions in Penrith due to multiple road closures unconnected to the weather.

The 13:08 service 29 Workington to Whitehaven and the 13:39 service 3 Mirehouse circular will not operate.

School closures

John Ruskin School (Coniston) has been closed due to icy, unsafe conditions on the access road and parts of the school site.

Langdale CofE School (Ambleside) is shut due to unsafe icy conditions making access to and around the school site hazardous. The school hopes to reopen on 18 January should conditions improve.

Noblehill Primary School (Dumfries) has been closed due to a heating failure.

The Lakes School (Windermere) is closed today due to icy conditions making the school site hazardous.

Sandhead Primary School (near Stranraer) - a problem with the heating means the school is closed.

Met Office

Wednesday (Cumbria and large parts of the Scottish Borders)

A mixture of sleet, snow and ice could cause travel disruption, the Met Office says.

This warning for snow and ice will run from midnight until noon.

A small chance that untreated pavements and cycle paths become impassable

A small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel

Wednesday (Dumfries and Galloway and parts of the Scottish Borders)

Following sleet and snowfall on Tuesday, a fairly widespread ice risk is expected overnight into Wednesday morning.

A weather warning for ice has been issued for Dumfries and Galloway and parts of the Scottish Borders.

The warning will be in force from midnight until noon.

What to Expect

Icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

Thursday (large parts of Dumfries and Galloway)

A weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for large parts of Dumfries and Galloway and will come into force at midnight on Thursday and will run until midnight on Friday.

Further snow showers and some ice are likely to continue to bring disruption to travel.

What to expect:

Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers

Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel

Untreated pavements and cycle paths might be impassable

A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

Some rural communities could become cut off

