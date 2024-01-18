Play Brightcove video

Police are appealing for information after an estimated five-figure sum was stolen from a Hawick phone shop.

The break-in happened between 3am and 4:30am on Tuesday on High Street.

CCTV footage shows two intruders crawling across the floor of Fonehouse Hawick. The shop was closed the following day as a result of the theft but has since reopened.

Posted on the shop's Facebook page, the video is set to the theme tune of James Bond as the suspects commando-crawl through the door.

Owner Gary Souden said: "My wife got a phone call from the alarm company. The police arrived seven minutes after the thieves left so they were really fast on it.

"They're taking it really seriously because it's a high value crime.

"Somebody knows who it is and we want these people caught."

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "We would appeal to motorists who have dash-cam footage or residents with private CCTV to get in touch, you may have captured something that could assist our enquiries.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 0313 of 16 January, 2024."

