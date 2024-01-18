Firefighters are warning children in Carlisle not to go along with a dare that challenges them to walk on frozen water.

Sub-zero temperatures this week has seen ponds in the city freeze over.

On social media, a spokesperson for Carlisle East Fire Station said: "We have become aware that some children in the city area are ‘daring each other’ to walk on frozen bodies of water.

"This is extremely dangerous, and an accident waiting to happen. The ice may look thick enough to walk on, but there are always thinner areas, and if you fall through the ice and into the freezing water, it is extremely difficult to get back out.

If you see someone in distress in the water, please call 999 and ask for the Fire Service immediately."

The crew from the fire station will be visiting Hammond's Pond today to erect temporary signage and speak to children in the area.

They are also urging staff at schools and parents to speak to young people about the dangers of playing near ice covered water.

