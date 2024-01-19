Carlisle United's game at Cheltenham tomorrow has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

A football league official carried out a pitch inspection this morning, and a decision has been made to call off tomorrow’s game at The Completely-Suzuki Stadium early to avoid unnecessary travel.

Manager Paul Simpson said: "We're obviously disappointed the game is off because it's one we were looking forward to.

"We'd done all of our preparation for the game but we'd like to thank Cheltenham for making an early decision before we had set off. It also means the fans don't have a wasted journey tomorrow.

"We now switch focus onto the Bolton home game next week which is another important game for us."

A new date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course.

