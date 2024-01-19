A drug driver who caused a fatal crash on the A689 in Brampton has been jailed for more than six years.

Paul Murray, 47, of Carricks Yard, Brampton admitted a charge of causing death by dangerous driving and was sentenced to 80 months in prison at Carlisle Crown Court on 19 January.

The court heard how Murray was driving a blue BMW on the evening of 8 October 2021 when his vehicle collided head-on with a white Ford Transit van.

Joshua Robertson, 22, of Carlisle, was a passenger in the white Ford Transit and died following the collision.

A roadside drug test was conducted on both drivers immediately following the crash. Murray failed the drugs wipe and officers then located a box of diazepam tablets concealed down his trousers.

Subsequent blood samples showed Murray was over the prescribed limit for diazepam – a controlled drug.

Following the collision, numerous witnesses to Murray’s driving on the evening of the incident came forward, including those who saw the BMW cross over into the wrong side of the carriageway, directly into the path of the oncoming Transit van.

Murray’s driving leading up to the collision was recalled by numerous witnesses.

One told officers that he suspected the BMW must be drunk behind the wheel, another that he was “swerving in the road” and that his driving was “erratic and dangerous”. Another described Murray’s driving as “the worst I have ever witnessed first-hand”.

In his initial police interview, Murray told officers he had taken diazepam, which was not prescribed to him, and that he had been under the influence at the time of the crash.

He described the whole day as a “blackout” and had no memory of the collision, other than “one big bang”.

A forensic collision investigation report concluded that the most likely cause of the collision was that Murray was intoxicated, which impaired his ability to drive.

As well as the prison sentence, Murray was banned from driving for 100 months.

Police Constable Claire Whatman of Cumbria Constabulary’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This was a terrible and entirely avoidable tragedy which cost a young man his life.

“The investigation into the collision showed beyond doubt that responsibility for the collision lay entirely with Paul Murray, who chose to get behind the wheel whilst intoxicated, and then drove in a dangerous and erratic manner which resulted in the fatal collision that October evening.”

Last month, Cumbria Police arrested 70 drivers on suspicion of drug driving, with a further 56 drivers arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

PC Whatman said: “Driving whilst intoxicated – whether by drink or drugs – is inexcusable, and this case clearly shows the devastating consequences it can have.

“Anyone who suspects there is a possibility they are under the influence of drugs should not contemplate getting behind the wheel.

"I would like to thank all those who provided information to assist the investigation, and extend my deepest condolences on behalf of Cumbria Constabulary to Joshua Robertson’s family, friends, and loved ones.”