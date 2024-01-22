A Penrith family have shared their experiences after one of their neighbours trampolines got stuck in their roof following the disruption caused by Storm Isha.

Simon Furness and his wife Teresa along with their daughter Aimee and dog Alfie woke up at their home in Penrith when they heard several loud bangs over their roof as winds topped 80mph.

“My neighbour banged on my door as I looked out to see debris falling in front of the window,” said Simon, 55. “When I went downstairs to go outside I honestly couldn’t believe my eyes — it was like a warzone!"

A trampoline had catapulted from the back garden of a neighbours property which was sent flying across two roofs before becoming wedged in the Furness' house.

“As the storm was still peaking, the only way it could be retrieved was to secure two ropes and pull it towards the front of the house as it was snagged on what was left of the chimney pots and TV aerial,” said Simon. “They eventually managed and moved it, flattened, to the property it belonged to where it is currently now out of harm’s way.

Simon added: “The chimney stack remains insecure and both of our properties have sustained major damage to the front and rear.”

