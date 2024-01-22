Play Brightcove video

For fifty years Paul Salveson has been collecting books about trains - how they work, what they do, and the ways in which they’ve contributed to social and cultural history.

Now, it’s a passion, and a collection he’s able to share with the world. His books are the centrepiece of a new library he’s opened in his own home, at Kents Bank Station near Grange-over-Sands. It could be the only one of its kind in the UK.

Speaking to ITV News, Paul said he wanted his collection to be “accessible” to all.

Kents Bank Station Library was opened on 19 January. Credit: ITV

“Rather than just have them here for me, very occasionally, to look at - if ever in some cases,” he said.

“Just throw it open to people, so people can come and use it.”

A childhood love for the railways sparked a career on the tracks - Paul explained his first job was as a train guard, and throughout his career he was keen to share his passion, and knowledge, with both colleagues and passengers.

“The history of railways,” he explained, is “not just the engines, as much as we all love steam, but also the social history, the contribution that railways have made to the world that we're in today.”

There are a range of books dedicated to the railways. Credit: ITV

It’s not just the books that are the attraction either. The library is housed in Paul’s home - a house was first opened in 1865 and was extended in 1890 for the former station master of the tiny Kents Bank Station near Grange, on the Furness Line.

“I think there was pressure locally to build a proper station,” Paul said.

“In the end, the Furness Railway decided to build the proper station building, which is this, and so the station master and his family lived here.”

Paul Salveson has been collecting books for 50 years. Credit: ITV

The library will be open by appointment and for general visiting once a month. He’s also hoping to host regular talks on the history of railways.

Paul has ambitions to do more with his collection - ultimately, he’d like to catalogue all his books online so they can be a useful resource to researchers and enthusiasts alike.

"If somebody wants to come and do research then they can come by and have a look through the collection on site,” Paul said.

His private passion has now been given a permanent home - and it’s one everyone is welcome to enjoy.

