Man dies in crash between car and coach in Cumbria

A 41-year-old man has died following a crash between a car and a coach in Cumbria.

The incident happened on the A590 near Newby Bridge on Sunday 21 January.

Cumbria Police confirmed that a 41-year-old man from Kendal was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident took place at around 3:30pm and involved a white Suzuki and a coach.

A Cumbria Police statement said: "The A590 was closed between Meathop and Newby Bridge until shortly after midnight this morning (22 January)."Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it, quoting incident number 128 of 21 January 2024."

