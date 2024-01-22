Winds hit 84mph as Storm Isha batters Cumbria and southern Scotland

There is widespread disruption in Cumbria and southern Scotland following gusts of up to 84mph as Storm Isha battered the region.

The flood siren was sounded in Appleby as Storm Isha caused disruption in Cumbria.

Carlisle East Fire Station posted on X, formerly Twitter, that they had to close a main street in Carlisle city centre.

Botchergate was closed by police due to an unsafe structure which led to debris falling from numerous buildings.

Carlisle East Fire Station said that they will be back out to assess the building on Botchergate once it is deemed safe.

A car was submerged underwater in Warwick-on-Eden. Credit: ITV

The Dumfries and Galloway Virtual Operations Support Team identified a number of roads that had been closed. These included the A75, A701, A716 and the B727.

Dumfries and Galloway Scottish Fire and Rescue say that due to the risk to life and the number of trees down it will take a number of hours to clear the roads blocked in the region.

There is major disruption to the rail network throughout Cumbria, Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders.

There have been multiple trees blocking the line between Wetheral and Hexham meaning there is disruption between Hexham and Carlisle.

Widespread disruption is also seen on the West Coast Mainline as services to and from Carlisle, Penrith and Oxenholme with the weather expected to disrupt Avanti West Coast and TransPennine Express services.

There has also been multiple lorries being overturned on the M6.

