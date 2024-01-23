Mountain rescue teams are urging people not to take unnecessary risks after it took 40 volunteers to help two people stranded in Ambleside during Storm Isha.

M ultiple mountain rescue teams were called to help at the Fairfield horseshoe on Sunday 22 January.

Two people had set out for a walk, but after a couple of falls due to the weather, could not continue, and sheltered behind a broken down wall, close to Hart Crag - which is near the summit of Fairfield.

Langdale Mountain Rescue team led the mission to bring the walkers to safety.

Teams set off via Hartsop in gale force winds and rain, with those involved fighting through swollen streams to help those in need. Two RAF teams were training in the area and assisted.

In addition, a Coast Guard helicopter attempted to reach the casualties but was unable to due to the conditions bought by Storm Isha.

Two further groups of mountain rescue volunteers set off up Scandale valley in an attempt to reach the casualties.

After overcoming challenging ground and weather conditions, the first teams located the casualties and 'crawled' back toward Hartsop to get shelter. They were eventually able to recover the casualties with the help of the RAF.

The teams involved are now urging others not to take risks and be 'adventure smart.'

They say before setting off on a hike you should ask yourself the following questions:

Am I confident I have the knowledge and skills for the day?

Do I know what the weather will be like?

Do I have the right gear?

