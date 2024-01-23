An insurance claims manager is offering advice to people whose properties have fallen victim to Storm Isha.

Gusts of up to 84mph hit Cumbria, with widespread disruption and damage seen across the region.

The south of Scotland also experienced damage to buildings as well as cancelled rail services.

Stuart Torrance, an insurance claims manager at H&H, said: "The general advice would be the same for all parties whether they are insured or not insured really; when it is safe to do so, gather as much evidence as you possibly can - take photographs of any damage, then assess and do a tally of what damage we are talking about."

Cars were stranded in water at Warwick Bridge in Cumbria. Credit: PA

He continued: "If it is building damage, make sure you do a full assessment and make sure we know which buildings are affected and the extent of the damage.

"We have to see how bad the damage is and insurers have to know whether to appoint an adjuster or not.

"Generally in the industry we say for anything sub £5,000 they may not send an adjuster out, so it is really just getting an estimate of the damage at the premises."

He went on to give information about what people should do if they're unsure what the next steps are.

He said: "Secure any quotations from contractors and then start calling contractors straight away, don’t wait for insurers. Get people on board, get people instructed and get to the front of the queue."

"People can check their own policy documentation, if they know they have insured through a broker then get in touch with them.

"They will certainly be on hand to advise of the cover that a customer has got. We always try and advise our clients of the best way forward.

"Even if they are not covered we would give them general advice if they are a customer."

A trampoline got stuck on someone's house in Cumbria. Credit: Craig McGlasson

Asked when people could expect works to begin on repairs, Stuart said: "It will depend on the extent of damage.

"The industry will be impacted as will a lot of adjusters - insurers are going to be busy. We just ask customers to bare with us as we process the claims.

"They will be dealt with as quickly as possible, although it is difficult to give an exact time frame."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...