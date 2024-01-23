Storm Jocelyn is expected to bring widespread disruption to the roads and rail services as a yellow warning for wind remains in place.

The named storm is quick on the heels of Storm Isha that caused flooding and damage to buildings and cars following gusts of up to 84mph in the region.

The weather warning is in place until 1pm on Wednesday with the wind expected to reach up to 70mph.

The Met Office are predicting that some roads and bridges may close, that there may be damage to some buildings, power cuts are a possibility, and road, rail, air and ferry services may be cancelled.

In a statement on their website the Met Office said: "A spell of strengthening west or southwesterly winds is expected to affect Northern Ireland, north Wales, northern England and Scotland from Tuesday evening, associated with Storm Jocelyn.

Storm Isha caused widespread disruption with flooding seen throughout Cumbria. Credit: PA

"Winds are widely expected to gust to 55-65 mph, with a few exposed locations possibly seeing in excess of 70 mph, although the greatest likelihood of these is now highlighted with an Amber warning.

"Gusts of 55-65mph are fairly typical for a winter storm across these areas, but following the impacts caused by Storm Isha resilience is expected to be lower and it may also hamper any ongoing recovery and repair efforts."

What about transport?

There will be widespread disruption to rail services in Cumbria, Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders.

Rail services at Annan were ground to a halt due to Storm Isha. Credit: ITV

ScotRail announced that there will be no services from 7pm on Tuesday and that there will be no rush hour services on Wednesday morning.

ScotRail say the rail network in Scotland has been significantly damaged by Storm Isha and it is expected that the predicted high winds will cause more damage.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Customer Operations Director, said: “The heavy wind and ongoing rain hitting most parts of the country mean that it will not be safe for our customers and our staff, and all ScotRail train services will be suspended from 19.00 tomorrow.

“This is the second withdrawal of train services this week, and we know the impact this has on customers, but the safety of staff and passengers will always be our priority.

“Our colleagues at Network Rail Scotland will again be working flat out to carry out safety checks, and assess what repairs are required to reopen the railway.

“However, customers will be unable to travel early on Wednesday morning, as trains will not be able to operate until the infrastructure has been made safe.

“We will update our website, mobile app, and social media feeds when we have more information, and customers should check for the latest updates before they attempt to travel.”

TransPennine Express has already announced that rail services north of Preston will be cancelled from 3pm on Tuesday. Credit: PA

TransPennine Express has issued a "Do Not Travel" warning with heavy rain and strong winds expected to cause disruption to services.

The warning comes into effect from 3pm on Tuesday and will remain in place until midday on Wednesday.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience and Operations Director for TransPennine Express said: “Our number one priority is to keep our customers and colleagues safe, and we will be doing all we can to keep people moving in difficult conditions.

“We are urging anyone travelling across the affected routes to plan ahead, allow extra time, check their journey up until the last minute, and follow the guidance provided.”

What help is out there?

Electricity North West has announced that they are offering free hot drinks and food for people who are still without power.

These can be found at the following locations:

The Old Bank Tearoom, Market Square, Aspatria CA7 3HB

Soulby Village Hall Kirkby Stephen – CA17 4PL

Plumbland Village Hall School Lane, Wigton CA7 2DQ

Superior Catering at Kirkby Thore Parish Memorial Hall Kirkby Thore CA10 1XN

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...