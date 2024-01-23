Tributes have been paid to a man from Kendal who died in a crash on the A590.

41-year-old Yorick De Munnik died following a crash between a car and a coach near to Newby Bridge on Sunday 21 January.

His family have described him as a "passionate and kind man."

Abigail De Munnik, Mr De Munnik’s wife, said: "Yorick was the best friend a person could ever ask for, not just to one or two chosen ones but for everyone he met.

“Making people laugh was what he lived for, and he made every life he touched a bit better and brighter.

"He was one of those people you could ring any time of day and he would drop everything to come and help, and make sure everyone was roaring with laughter as he did it.

“He was an amazing fell walker and he loved climbing walls, an honorary Texan and a hard worker. There wasn't anything he couldn't fix and there was nothing he didn't know a little something about. He loved all animals, and all animals loved him.

“He was passionate and kind, but most of all he was my heart, my soul, my joker, the kick up the butt when I needed it, and he left a hole as big as his personality. The world is a little bit quieter now.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...