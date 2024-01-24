Catch up on Representing Border 24 January, 2024

Play Brightcove video

The SNP's Westminster leader says he still trusts Nicola Sturgeon's handling of the pandemic, after covid bereaved families say they've lost faith in the Scottish Government. Also tonight, the Chair of UK Labour says Humza Yousaf could do more to help struggling Scots with the powers he's got, but she doesn't rule out a second independence referendum. And, a 100 years on from the first Labour government - were the political issues facing the party's first prime minister all that different from today?