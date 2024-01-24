Fallout from Storm Jocelyn hits road and rail services

The region is recovering from the damage of Storm Isha and Jocelyn as disruption continues to rail services and to the road network.

ScotRail cancelled all services from 7pm on Tuesday 23 January and did not run any services during rush hour on Wednesday morning.

Some ScotRail services are starting to operate again although there has been no update provided regarding the Dumfries to Carlisle line.

All services to and from Dumfries towards Carlisle this morning are still showing as cancelled.

There is still widespread disruption to ScotRail services. Credit: PA

On social media ScotRail said: " All routes will need to be checked for damage in daylight this morning before services can resume.

"We'll share information as and when lines have reopened, but we can't predict when this will be."

Network Rail Scotland issue an update shortly after 10am stating that they had reopened the West Coast Mainline meaning services can resume between Carlisle and Glasgow.

Northern Rail issue an update this morning stating that a fallen tree is blocking the railway line between Carlisle and Maryport.

Northern are advising customers to board TransPennine Express services from Carlisle to Lancaster and to get a Northern train from there.

What about the roads?

In Cumbria the A66 remains closed to all vehicles following the damage cause by the storms.

The road is closed in both directions between the A67 near Bowes and A685 near Brough.

There was also a hole spotted in a road near to Caldbeck.

There has been disruption seen to the road network in Cumbria. Credit: ITV

What about schools?

There are numerous schools closed in Dumfries and Galloway.

Dumfries and Galloway Council released this list of schools closed in the region:

Belmont School

Castle Kennedy School

Dalry Primary School

Dalry Secondary School

Drummore School

Kells School

Kirkcolm School

Langholm Academy

Langholm Primary School

Leswalt School

Noblehill School

Park School

Portpatrick School

Rephad School

Sandhead School

Shuechan School

St Joseph's RC School

Stranraer Academy

