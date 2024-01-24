Numerous flood warnings in place for Carlisle

There are a number of flood warnings in place for Cumbria including two in Carlisle.

There are flood warnings in place for the River Eden at Low Crosby, Warwick Homes, Rickerby Park, Swifts and Stoneyholme Golf Courses.

There is also a flood warning in place at Keswick Campsite.

There are four flood alerts in place for Cumbria at Lower River Eden in Carlisle, Upper River Derwent, Rivers Lowther and Eamont and Rivers Brathay, Rothay and Winster.

The flood warning map for Carlisle. Credit: Environment Agency

There are also flood alerts in place for Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders.

In Cumbria flood gates have been closed and people are asked to avoid low-lying footpaths and bridges. People are also being advised not to walk or drive through flood water.

The Environment Agency said: "Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the River Eden, with low lying land expected to be most affected, particularly around farms and properties in the Warwick Holmes area."

In relation to the flood alert that is in place for Dumfries and Galloway, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency said: "Rivers in this area will remain high on Wednesday following heavy rainfall on Tuesday during Storm Jocelyn, and there is an ongoing risk of flooding.

"Potential impacts could include flooding of low-lying land and roads, isolated flooding of individual properties, and localised disruption to travel."

