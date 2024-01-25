Carlisle United announce signing of Sunderland winger Jack Diamond

Carlisle United have signed Sunderland winger Jack Diamond on loan until the end of the season.

The move should see the 24-year-old return to match action for the first time since he was accused of rape and sexual assault in March 2023.

He was acquitted of both charges at Newcastle Crown Court earlier this month and immediately returned to training with Sunderland.

Addressing Diamond's arrival, Carlisle chief executive Nigel Clibbens said: “We would like to give Jack a very warm welcome to Brunton Park and Carlisle United.

“As he joins us, it is important for us to set out the club’s position on Jack’s recent acquittal.

“It is a matter of public record and widespread media reporting that Jack has recently faced prosecution and charges at a crown court trial, with all the headlines and intense public scrutiny that brings. That has overshadowed the last two years of his personal life and career.

“Following the conclusion of that judicial process in early January 2024, a jury at Newcastle Crown Court found him not guilty of all the charges after an extremely short deliberation.

“After being cleared, he then returned to Sunderland to resume his football career.

“This is now an opportunity for Jack to move forward in his life after an extremely challenging period. He can now return to football again, and do what he does best.

“We want to emphasise our ongoing support to him now and in the season ahead, as he looks forward to the future with Carlisle United.

“We recognise the judicial process has been followed. Having been subject to the law of the land, tried in front of a jury and acquitted, he is now able to move on.

“We want to help him do that. We believe this is the right thing to do, and that our fans will support this and give Jack their full support too.”

Diamond has made 45 appearances for Sunderland in all competitions and has previously spent time on loan with Harrogate Town and Lincoln City.

He joins a Carlisle side who currently languish within the League One relegation zone but manager Paul Simpson hopes he can help get the team out of their current predicament.

“I’m delighted to get a player of Jack’s ability into the building," he said. "He’s a player who we hope will come in, create and score goals for us and bring some exciting forward play to the group.

“Jack has had a long period without playing games but his fitness levels are excellent. It will take him a few games to get up to match pace but I’m excited to see him be part of our team.”

