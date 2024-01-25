Play Brightcove video

Scottish Borders Council have voted to raise council tax on second homes by 200% in a bid to raise more for public services.

It is hoped the move on more than 1,000 properties will help to bring in £1.5million into the local economy from the new budgetary year starting on 1 April.

"It may seem like a drop in the ocean but that amount could actually secure a real service," explained council leader Councillor Euan Jardine. "It could be something in social care, something in neighbourhoods.

"Every penny does count and that's what we are looking at. We are obviously making really hard decisions and these discussions continue to go on. So every penny helps."

The motion was voted through by Scottish Borders Council on Thursday 25 January. Credit: Scottish Borders Council

With a shortage of homes available across Scotland, it is also hoped the change may lead to some second homes being sold to re-enter the housing market.

"200% council tax on a second home may seem steep," said Gordon MacRae from Shelter Scotland. "But at a time of a housing emergency across the country, it is a little bit more that we can contribute to help us provide the homes that we need.

"In the Scottish Borders and elsewhere there simply isn't enough homes for the people that need them and it is becoming harder and harder for people to keep the home that they have."

There is a shortage of homes in the Scottish Border region and the country as a whole. Credit: ITV Border

The motion was passed with the support of the majority of the council however it was a difficult decision for those who had to make it.

"It was a tough decision," Mr Jardine explained. "You never want to put taxes up.

"You never want to put that burden on people but sometimes things just need to be done to make sure you can support vital services that continue in this region."

