The line-up for the 2024 edition of Kendal Calling has been announced with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds among the headliners.

Paolo Nutini, The Streets, Paul Heaton, Keane and the Sugababes are some of the other big names.

Kendal Calling will take place between 1 and 4 August. Headliners will be supported by over 120 acts to entertain spectators.

Former England and Manchester United defender Gary Neville will perform a DJ set alongside Tim Burgess while there will also be comedy performances from Russell Howard and Dick and Dom.

Thousands will converge on Lowther Deer Park for the festival between 1 and 4 August. Credit: Kendal Calling

"I'm very excited about the prospect of DJing with Gary - he's got great taste in music," Burgess said.

"The last time we shared a stage was when he joined The Charlatans on guitar. Can't promise we'll be doing any songs together but there might be an impromptu singalong at some point."

Thousands of festival-goers are expected to converge on Lowther Deer Park for the event which has run since 2006.

Andy Smith, Kendal Calling co-founder said: "It is with much joy and excitement we share with you today the biggest Kendal Calling line-up to date.

"But as ever the most important ingredient is you - and we can’t to see you in the fields."

