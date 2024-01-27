Carlisle United new signing is a player Simpson wants to 'develop'

Attacker Anton Dudik has signed a deal with the Blues until the end of the season following an extended trial period at Brunton Park.

19 year old Dudik has previously represented Volyn Lutsk and Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine and Slask Wroclaw in Poland before he made the move to England.

"Anton has been with us for the past couple of months," said Manager Paul Simpson."He was recommended to us by an agent so we brought him in to start training with the youth team.

"He showed that he had enough to be involved in first team training so he's trained with us on numerous occasions. I just think there is something there that is worth looking at and keeping around for longer while we try to develop him.

Simpson added that he's not quite ready to get into the first team yet but it looks as though he's "got real promise."

"He's got experience with some big clubs in Ukraine and I'm excited to see how he develops," he continued."Also, it sounds like a bit of a soft thing to say, but I think the lad deserves a chance with what him and his family have been going through.

"We're going to give him an opportunity to see what he can do. It's been really frustrating so far because he hasn't been able to play, but we're now in a position where we can play him as an overaged player in youth team games and he can also play in the Cumberland Cup games.

"Those games will give us a chance to have a proper look at him then see where he goes from there. We think he could develop into something that could be a good prospect."