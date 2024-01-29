A man has been charged with attempted murder after an incident in west Cumbria.

Lee Walker, 32, was arrested following an alleged attack on William Morris Avenue, Cleator Moor on Saturday 27 January.

The incident involved two men, with one of the men taken to the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lee Walker, 32, of no fixed address was charged with:

Attempted murder

Assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm

Two counts of possessing a knife in a public place

Assaulting an emergency worker

He appeared at Carlisle's magistrates' court today (January 29) and was remanded in custody to appear at Carlisle Crown Court on 26 February.

