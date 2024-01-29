A Met Office weather warning for rain has been issued for large parts of Cumbria.

The forecaster warns that heavy rain may lead to some flooding and impacts to travel.

The warning came into force at midday today (29 January) and will run until 5am tomorrow.

What to expect:

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

