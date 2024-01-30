A man who chose the wrong house and left a complete stranger terrified in a revenge arson attack has been jailed.

Thirty-year-old Wayne McDonald was heard by the victim knocking on the door of her Carlisle home late on 18 November 2023.

Carlisle Crown Court heard that she watched on doorbell video footage as McDonald approached and tried the handle.

As he sparked a lighter, the occupant assumed he was having a cigarette. McDonald walked away briefly but then returned and stuffed toilet roll which had been set alight through the letterbox.

This was extinguished but while damage was limited, the court heard the psychological impact of the arson attack was not.

McDonald was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court. Credit: ITV Border

In a statement, the householder said she regarded herself as “collateral damage”. She appreciated the fear that would have been caused to the intended victim while detailing the fallout for herself and her own family.

“This attack on the house has greatly tarnished their love for the property,” said prosecutor Gerard Rogerson.

The victim now feels anxious about people approaching her house and is scared to leave her dog alone and the house unoccupied.

McDonald, of Harris Crescent, Carlisle, admitted arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered or property destroyed.

He further admitted two breaches of a restraining order he had been given as part of a suspended prison sentence last September.

Hours before the arson attack, McDonald had left a note on his former partner’s vehicle and during a separate incident shouted at her, causing her to feel scared.

For the three offences, he was given a total prison sentence of two years and 11 months.

Recorder Brian Whitehead told McDonald of the arson offence: “This was effectively a revenge attack, albeit on the wrong person.”

