11-year-old girl in a 'critical condition' after crash involving a bin lorry

An 11-year-old girl is in a critical condition after a serious crash involving a bin lorry in the Scottish Borders.

It happened just after 8am on the 31st of January on the A6105 near a junction with an unclassified road near East Gordon.

The young girl was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Children in Edinburgh. Those in the bin lorry were uninjured.Inspector Ross Drummond said: "Our enquiries into this collision are ongoing and we are keen to speak to the drivers of other vehicles which were traveling on the B6105 at the time."We would also ask anyone who may have dashcam footage that captures the vehicle or the pedestrian involved prior to the collision happening to contact police

