Flood works completed in Ravenglass

A flood alleviation project in Ravenglass has been completed which better protects the town from flooding.

The work has been completed by Cumberland Council aiming to reduce the risk of surface water flooding on Main Street in the town.

The council secured funding of £45,000 for the project from Defra and the Environment Agency.

In 2012 numerous properties were affected by flooding in Ravenglass and access in and out of the town can be limited due to flood water.

Cumberland Councillor Denise Rollo, Executive Member for Sustainable, Resilient and Connected Places, said: "I am pleased to see the successful completion of these crucial works in Ravenglass, providing enhanced protection to properties that have previously experienced flooding.

"The council's investment, in conjunction with our partners, in flood alleviation projects is vital to ensure the utmost protection for our communities.

“I extend my thanks to the local community for their patience during the programmed works, our contractors, and all those involved in various projects throughout Cumberland. Together, we are working towards ensuring communities have the best possible protection against flood risks."

