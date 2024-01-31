Major Cumbrian road closed after falling tree hits power cables

A major Cumbrian road is closed after a tree fell into power cables and caught fire.

The A689 is closed from Junction 44 to the Brampton Old Road roundabout.

Carlisle East Fire Station advised that the A689 is currently closed. Credit: Carlisle East Fire Station

Carlisle East Fire Station have asked people on social media to avoid the area.

On social media a Cumbria Police statement said: " Emergency services are currently responding to an incident near Houghton Hall Garden Centre - entrance to Brunstock."The A689 is currently closed from M6 Junction 44 and Linstock roundabout. Please avoid the area and take alternative routes where possible."

