Part of M6 in Cumbria closed to high-sided vehicles due to winds

Part of the M6 in Cumbria has been closed to high-sided vehicles due to heavy winds.

The road is shut southbound between junction 40 at Penrith to junction 39 at Shap.

The National Highways Agency posted on social media that a heavy goods vehicle had overturned on the M6 between junction 39 and junction 38.

A Met Office yellow warning is in place for wind for Cumbria and southern Scotland with gusts of up to 65mph expected.

The weather warning came into effect from 9am on Wednesday and is expected to remain in place until 5pm.

In a statement the Met Office said: "Strong and blustery southwesterly winds will quickly spread southwards across Scotland on Wednesday, reaching Northern Ireland and northern England by late morning or early afternoon.

"Gusts of 45 to 55 mph are expected widely with a few places - most likely hills and coastal areas - likely to see gusts up to 65 mph."

