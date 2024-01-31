Yellow warning for wind in place for Cumbria and southern Scotland

There is a yellow warning for wind in place with gusts expected to reach up to 65mph in Cumbria and southern Scotland.

The Met Office is predicting that strong winds are likely to bring disruption to travel on Wednesday 31 January.

The weather warning came into affect from 9am on Wednesday and is expected to remain in place until 5pm.

What to expect?

The Met Office has provided this information for what to expect when the weather warning is in place:

Some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges and damage to trees is also possible

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected

Some short term loss of power and other services

Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

In a statement the Met Office said: "Strong and blustery southwesterly winds will quickly spread southwards across Scotland on Wednesday, reaching Northern Ireland and northern England by late morning or early afternoon. Gusts of 45 to 55 mph are expected widely with a few places - most likely hills and coastal areas - likely to see gusts up to 65 mph. "During the late morning and early afternoon high gusts will be accompanied by rain, heavy at times before wind starts to slowly ease from the north later. Over western Scotland, these windy conditions will be accompanied by heavy rain at times."

