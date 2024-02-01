Carlisle United midfielder Owen Moxon signs for Portsmouth

Owen Moxon has left Carlisle United to sign a three and a half year deal with Portsmouth.

The 26-year-old played a pivotal role as Carlisle United were promoted through the play-offs from League Two last season.

Moxon made 82 appearances for the Blues, scoring nine goals and registering 20 assists in all competitions.

Moxon was a fans favourite at Brunton Park. Credit: PA

The midfielder was selected in League Two's Team of the Season last year due to his impressive performances.

Blues m anager Paul Simpson spoke to Carlisle United's website, he said: “With the situation we’re in with Owen saying he wasn’t prepared to sign a new contract, we felt it was best for all parties that he moves on now.

“Owen believes this is the best opportunity for him and we have reluctantly accepted the offer for him.

“He played an important part in our promotion last season, and I’d like to thank Owen for everything he’s done and wish him all the best in the future.”

Portsmouth manager John Mousinho spoke to the Portsmouth website, saying: "Owen is a strong and powerful midfielder, who was one of the stand-out players in League Two last season.

“He’s managed to kick on again during the current campaign and has been one of Carlisle’s better performers.

“Owen has an eye for goal and takes a very good set-piece. He’s mobile and knows how to handle the ball, so we’re excited to have him at Pompey.”

Moxon started his career with Queen of the South in 2015 before moving to Annan Athletic in 2017. He then returned to Carlisle United, where he spent time as a youth player, in 2022.

Moxon won Carlisle United's player of the year award last season. Credit: PA

Chief executive Nigel Clibbens spoke to Carlisle United's website, he said: “Owen’s contract was due to expire at the end of the season so it was in the best interests of all parties that he was allowed to leave in this window.

“The transfer fee that we will receive by doing this deal now, compared with nothing in the summer, makes sense for the club and means we can reinvest.

“As a key member of the promotion winning team, his place in the club’s recent history is secured and I’m sure all fans will remember what he did for the club and wish him well.”

