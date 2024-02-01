Catch up on Representing Border 1st February 2024

Play Brightcove video

No love lost between Unionist and nationalist. Alister Jack's gives a stinging verdict on Nicola Sturgeon's tearful Covid inquiry evidence. But the Scottish Secretary admits he has something in common with the former First Minister - he didn't keep his WhatsApp messages either. As the inquiry dominates First Minister's questions again, we ask our panel how damaging have the hearings been for the government and is Nicola Sturgeon's reputation on the line?