Man jailed for kidnapping two-year-old girl from her home in Carlisle

A kidnapper has been jailed for snatching a two-year-old girl and attacking her grandad, who watched helplessly as she was abducted in broad daylight on a residential road.

Carlisle Crown Court heard Andrzej Jasinski, 38, walked into the home of a complete stranger on the city’s Thomson Street, at around 9am on 9 September. The girl was being babysat by her grandad and the pair were sat watching television.

Jasinski said he needed a phone because the police were looking for him, and showed an interest in the child’s sleeping arrangements and absent parents. As Jasinski was challenged, a scuffle developed which spilled outside and led to the householder being punched.

One horrified eyewitness watched as Jasinski held the girl under his left arm and then delivered a forceful punch to her 63-year-old grandad’s face before running away. “He used violence in order to retain the child,” said prosecutor Gerard Rogerson.

The man suffered concussion as he struck his head on a parked vehicle while falling, and was unable to pursue the kidnapper as shock set in and he began to feel unwell.

Bystanders intervened, found Jasinski a short distance away and, as he handed the child over, he was heard to say: “That child belongs to jihad.”

The grandad had spoken of living in fear since the incident that Jasinski would return. “After the offence he felt overwhelming guilt and upset that he could not rescue his own granddaughter,” said Mr Rogerson as he summarised an impact statement.

The girl was laughing when returned unharmed, and Mr Rogerson added: “It seems mercifully that she regarded this as something of a game.”

Jasinski made a string of bizarre comments after being taken into custody. He later pleaded guilty to kidnap and actual bodily harm assault, and was sentenced on Thursday.

The court heard he had been given a 40-month jail term in 2019 for arson after starting a fire inside a multi-occupancy address on Brunton Avenue in Carlisle as a family slept.

Defence lawyer Jeff Smith conceded the kidnap case created questions which Jasinski could not answer. “He can provide no explanation at all for why he did what he did,” said Mr Smith. “He very much regrets doing what he did.”

Judge Nicholas Barker passed sentence after considering psychiatric and probation service background reports, and concluded that Jasinski, of Thomson Street, Carlisle, should be formally deemed a dangerous offender.

He noted the defendant had continued to abuse drugs, thus seriously aggravating mental health difficulties.

Of the grandad’s ordeal, Judge Barker said: “One need only think of the fears that would have been felt by him at the time this incident was occurring. A wholly unexplained and unprovoked attack of violence and kidnapping of a young child.”

Jasinski was jailed for a total of 46 months.

